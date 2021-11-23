Invesco Ltd. Purchases 272,718 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of PacWest Bancorp worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

