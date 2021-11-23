Invesco Ltd. Purchases 46,984 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of GMS worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

