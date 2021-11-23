Invesco Ltd. Purchases 70,324 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -225.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.80. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

