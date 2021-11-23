Invesco Ltd. Purchases 764,338 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 566.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of Outfront Media worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of OUT opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

