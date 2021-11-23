Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.33% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PID opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.