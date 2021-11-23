Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,628 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Balchem worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $101.66 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

