Invesco Ltd. Sells 289,534 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of McAfee worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McAfee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 11.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFE. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

