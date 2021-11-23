Invesco Ltd. Sells 80,878 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Glaukos worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

