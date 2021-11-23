Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 80,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,966. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $162.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

