Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Stock Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.79% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period.

RFV stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.69 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96.

