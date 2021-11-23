Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 23rd (BYLOF, CNPAY, FOVSY, GDP, GRNNF, GXO, HMSNF, JBAXY, LUNMF, SATS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)

was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the stock.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

