Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 23rd (CABGY, CALT, CAMT, CDTX, CGBD, CGNT, CLNN, CMPI, CPK, CRIS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

