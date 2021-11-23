Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bioventus (BVS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bioventus (NYSE: BVS):

11/17/2021 – Bioventus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

11/16/2021 – Bioventus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

11/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $733.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bioventus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bioventus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bioventus by 101.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

