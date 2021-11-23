Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Harmonic (HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2021 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/3/2021 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

11/2/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 774,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,071. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

