Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

11/9/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

11/5/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/12/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

LITE traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. 18,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,388. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,344 shares of company stock worth $4,070,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

