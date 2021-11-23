Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (AMYT, BHP, DEN, MAC, PRVB, TLSYY, TMP, TNGX, TOELY, TRVI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Group expects to produce between 249 million tons (Mt) and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior-year levels. After plunging so far this year, iron ore prices have recently picked up on prospects of improving demand in China. Copper prices have also gained lately, amid signs of an improvement in China’s real estate sector. This will support BHP Group's top-line performance. However, higher input costs will hurt its margins in fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth for the company as well.”

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UGI Corp. posts wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter while its revenues beat estimate. The utility’s already-completed acquisitions including Pine Run Midstream and Mountaineer Gas Company will help it expand operations. The company disposed its ownership stake in the Conemaugh station to cut emissions. Moreover, consistent customer wins will spur demand for its services. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations, and has been increasing dividends, annually, for 34 straight years. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, seasonality of its business may dent its demand and profitability. The utility is also exposed to several regulatory and environmental issues in domestic and international activities. Any delay in completing capital projects is an added woe.”

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $235.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $385.00.

