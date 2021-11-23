Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amedisys (AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $244.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $192.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $181.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $255.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Amedisys by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

