Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF)

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS: ELEEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/11/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/11/2021 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/25/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

