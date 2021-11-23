Investors Buy Large Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Call Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 14,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 10,926 call options.
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $13.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
