Investors Buy Large Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Call Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 14,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 10,926 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $13.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

