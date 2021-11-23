Investors Buy Large Volume of Yext Put Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,164 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 774% compared to the average volume of 591 put options.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,030. Yext has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

