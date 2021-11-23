Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.82.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.