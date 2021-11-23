IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $191.26 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00383724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.