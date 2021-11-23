iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.48 and last traded at C$30.37. 41,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 47,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.89.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.