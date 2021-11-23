iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. 7,235,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

