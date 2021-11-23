iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,612. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

