iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,621,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 110,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $77.62. 3,326,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

