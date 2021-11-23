iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. 3,326,181 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

