iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $32,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

