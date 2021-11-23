iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. 959,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,751,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

