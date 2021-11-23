iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.44

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and traded as high as $27.67. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 426,715 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,386,000.

