iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,111,000.

IWF opened at $305.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

