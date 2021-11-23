iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $113.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

