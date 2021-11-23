iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lifted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,553. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

