iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,293 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.45. 82,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,737. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.