iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 324,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,233,326 shares.The stock last traded at $467.93 and had previously closed at $469.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day moving average is $440.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

