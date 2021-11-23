iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 37.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.41. 372,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.29 and its 200 day moving average is $440.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $356.17 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

