iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.17. The company had a trading volume of 152,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $356.17 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.