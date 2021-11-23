iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $57,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,244. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

