iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,485 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,864 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

