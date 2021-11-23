iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 491.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of IHI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,822. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16.

