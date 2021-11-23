Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Ispolink has a total market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,093,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

