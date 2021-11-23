Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Itron worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

