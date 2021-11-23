ITV’s (ITVPY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

