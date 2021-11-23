Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 110,645 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $21,080,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 19th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $47,020,627.50.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,872. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unity Software by 49.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unity Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 220.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

