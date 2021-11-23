Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.17. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 148,249 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

About Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

