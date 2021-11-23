IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Shares Down 4.4%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 1,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IWGFF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

