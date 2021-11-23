IXT Achieves Market Cap of $754,399.64 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One IXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IXT has a market cap of $754,399.64 and approximately $94.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IXT has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

