Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. 23,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

