Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $95.81

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.81, but opened at $89.86. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 2,686 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $16,889,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

