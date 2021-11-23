Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Down 4.8%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.95 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). Approximately 47,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.